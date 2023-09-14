Louisiana, 9 other states ask federal judge to block changes in National Flood Insurance Program

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Attorneys for 10 states and some Louisiana local governments hope a federal judge will block a new system for calculating rates for federal flood insurance. Arguments were being heard Thursday in New Orleans federal court over rates that the government began phasing in in 2021. Annual increases are limited to 18%. And the government says the new rate-computing method has led to reductions or little or no increase for most policy holders. But the figures also show increases over the years in some areas will surpass 700%. It is unclear when the judge in the case will rule.

