Jury deciding fate of 3 men in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

Jury deliberations are underway in northern Michigan in the last trial connected to a plot to kidnap the state’s governor. William Null, brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are charged with providing support to the leaders of the scheme in 2020. There’s no dispute that they participated in military-style drills and took rides to see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home in Antrim County. But they deny doing anything illegal. Informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months before arrests were made in October 2020. Whitmer was not physically harmed. Nine men have been convicted in state or federal court.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.