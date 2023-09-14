Homicide suspect who fled into Virginia woods hitched a ride back to Tennessee, authorities say

EWING, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee homicide suspect who fled into the Virginia woods has hitched a ride back to Tennessee. Gary Parsons is the sheriff of Virginia’s Lee County. He said Thursday that authorities spoke to an individual who had given the man a ride to Tennessee’s Union County, which is outside Knoxville. Authorities say Jason Dockery is suspected of fatally shooting a woman Tuesday in Tennessee’s Anderson County, which is also outside of Knoxville. Dockery led police on a car chase that ended in the Appalachian Mountain town of Ewing, Virginia. Dockery then abandoned his car and fled into the woods.

