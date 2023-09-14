Germany retests its emergency warning system but Berlin’s sirens don’t sound

BERLIN (AP) — Warning messages have sounded on cellphones and alarms have blared across Germany as part of a nationwide test of the emergency alert system, but the sirens stayed quiet in Berlin. Germany conducted its latest “warning day” after an embarrassing flop in 2020, when the country held its first such test in 30 years and many civil defense sirens around Germany didn’t go off. Initial reports indicated that many more went off Thursday than in 2020. In the German capital, however, the public alarms failed to wail. German media say Berlin authorities were supposed to install 400 new sirens but only around 100 were put in so far and they weren’t ready to be switched on.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.