Families challenge North Dakota’s ban on gender-affirming care for children

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three families and a pediatrician in North Dakota are seeking to block the state’s ban on gender-affirming health care for minors. The law passed overwhelmingly earlier this year through the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature, and took effect in April when Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill. The ban includes criminal penalties for health care providers who perform sex reassignment surgeries or prescribe hormone treatments or puberty blockers for minors. One plaintiff family from Fargo says gender-affirming care has improved their child’s wellbeing, but the ban has led them to receive care in Minnesota, farther away, and consider moving out of North Dakota.

