FAA restores Mexico aviation to highest safety rating

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States Federal Aviation Administration has returned Mexico’s aviation safety rating to the highest level two years after downgrading it. The change will allow Mexican airlines to add new routes to the United States and U.S. airlines will once again be able to sell tickets on Mexican airline-operated flights. In May 2021, the FAA lowered Mexico’s rating because the country did not meet standards set by a United Nations aviation group. The FAA found that Mexico’s ability to oversee its airlines fell short of standards set by a U.N. group called the International Civil Aviation Organization. Those standards cover a broad range of issues including the regulator’s technical expertise, inspection procedures and record-keeping.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.