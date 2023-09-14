Ex-Guatemala anti-corruption prosecutor granted asylum in US

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United States government has granted asylum to Guatemala’s former lead anti-corruption prosecutor two years after he was fired and fled the country under threat of arrest. An internationally respected prosecutor, Juan Francisco Sandoval had participated in the prosecution of former President Otto Pérez Molina and his Vice President Roxana Baldetti, who resigned and was convicted and sentenced of corruption, as well as four other presidents, including outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei. Sandoval fled Guatemala under cover of darkness just hours after being fired by Attorney General Maria Consuelo Porras in July 2021.

