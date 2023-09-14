Dominican Republic to close all borders despite push to resolve diplomatic crisis

DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — The president of the Dominican Republic says he will close all borders with neighboring Haiti starting Friday despite a flurry of last-minute meetings to prevent him from taking such action. President Luis Abinader said Thursday that the closure of air, sea and land borders would occur at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Friday and remain shuttered “until necessary.” It is a rare move for the Dominican Republic and is expected to cripple both country’s economies. The looming closure is a response to the construction of a supposed canal on Haitian soil that targets waters from the Massacre River. It runs along the border shared by both countries on the island of Hispaniola.

By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

