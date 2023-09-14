Skip to Content
Delegation from Yemen’s Houthi rebels flies into Saudi Arabia for peace talks with kingdom

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A delegation from Yemen’s Houthi rebels have flown into Saudi Arabia for talks with the kingdom on potentially ending the yearslong war tearing at the Arab world’s poorest nation. It remains unclear what terms now are being discussed Friday between Riyadh and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have held Yemen’s capital of Sanaa since September 2014. But the trip comes after regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a Chinese-mediated détente earlier this year and as there’s been a flurry of diplomatic activity between the different parties in the proxy war.

