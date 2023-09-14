Climate protesters around the world are calling for an end to fossils fuels as the Earth heats up
By The Associated Press
Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as Earth suffers from dramatic weather extremes. The global strike is driven by several mostly youth-led local and global climate groups and organizations, including Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement. It will take place in dozens of countries in hundreds of cities and continue throughout the weekend. Last week, the United Nations warned that countries are way off track to limit warming as agreed in 2015 in Paris to stop the worst effects of climate change.