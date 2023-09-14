Analysis shows Ohio’s new universal voucher program already exceeds cost estimates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The cost of Ohio’s new universal school voucher program already appears to be more expensive than initially estimated. That’s according to a published report that also notes the cost will continue to grow, as the application deadline is more than a month away. An analysis by The Columbus Dispatch found the state has received applications totaling approximately $432 million for the 2023-2024 school year, which is $34 million more than forecasted by the Legislative Service Commission. Meanwhile, the state education department says its receiving between 900 and 1,000 applications daily.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.