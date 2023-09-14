Alex Murdaugh makes his first appearance in court since his murder trial
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has appeared publicly for the first time since a murder trial where he was found guilty of fatally shooting his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was wearing an orange jumpsuit as he entered state court Thursday for a hearing on charges alleging he committed financial crimes. Lawyers agree that some of the 101 charges brought against Murdaugh will be heard at a trial beginning the week of Nov. 27. A federal hearing over similar charges is scheduled next Thursday in Charleston. Murdaugh’s attorney has tried to get the state trial paused until the federal case and others play out.