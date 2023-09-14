Alex Murdaugh makes his first appearance in court since his murder trial

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has appeared publicly for the first time since a murder trial where he was found guilty of fatally shooting his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was wearing an orange jumpsuit as he entered state court Thursday for a hearing on charges alleging he committed financial crimes. Lawyers agree that some of the 101 charges brought against Murdaugh will be heard at a trial beginning the week of Nov. 27. A federal hearing over similar charges is scheduled next Thursday in Charleston. Murdaugh’s attorney has tried to get the state trial paused until the federal case and others play out.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

