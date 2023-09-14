A second major British police force suffers a cyberattack in less than a month

LONDON (AP) — Personal details of thousands of police officers and staff from Greater Manchester Police have been hacked from a company that makes identity cards, the second such cyberattack to affect a major British police force in less than a month. Police say details on identity badges and warrant cards, including names, photos and identity numbers or police collar numbers, were stolen in the ransomware attack. They did not identify the third-party supplier. Police say no home addresses of officers or any financial information about individuals was stolen. The attack follows a similar security breach involving London’s Metropolitan Police in August.

