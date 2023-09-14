A mausoleum for transgender women is inaugurated in Mexico’s capital as killings continue

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican transgender rights activists Kenya Cuevas and Andrea Luna sat in front of their longtime friend Paola Buenrostro’s pink grave in Mexico City. “You don’t have to pay rent anymore. You will have your own home now,” Luna said to her late friend, a transgender woman slain in 2016. Buenrostro will be the first woman to be moved to a mausoleum a short distance away entirely dedicated to transgender women that was inaugurated on Thursday. Many of the dead transgender women were victims of hate crimes. Built in the Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa, the burial site is the first one of its kind in the country.

