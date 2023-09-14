5th former Memphis officer pleads not guilty to federal civil rights charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fifth former Memphis police officer has pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop. Emmitt Martin made his first federal court appearance Thursday since he and four former collagues were charged this week with using excessive force and conspiring to lie about the Jan. 7 beating of Nichols near his Memphis home. The other former officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith also have pleaded not guilty. Nichols died in a hospital three days after being punched, kicked and hit with a baton in a beating caught on police video.