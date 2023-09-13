Woman found guilty of throwing sons into Louisiana lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A woman has been found guilty of throwing her sons into a Louisiana lake, killing a 10-month-old and injuring a 5-year-old. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says in a news release that jurors deliberated about two hours before returning unanimous verdicts against 34-year-old Ureka Rochelle Black of Shreveport. Black was charged with murder and attempted murder after she threw the boys into Cross Lake on Sept. 24, 2021. Black, who served as her own attorney, faces a mandatory life term in prison upon sentencing on Sept. 28 before state District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.

