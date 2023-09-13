Trump, legal team must use secure facility to review classified evidence in documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in the case charging Donald Trump with illegally hoarding top secret documents at his Florida estate has directed the former president to use a secure facility to review classified evidence and has sharply restricted his ability to discuss that information with others. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued a protective order saying that Trump and his legal team cannot disclose classified information in the case to anyone other than the judge, “government personnel who hold appropriate security clearances and have been determined to have a need-to-know” and others “specifically authorized to access that information.”

