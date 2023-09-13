The legend lives on: New exhibition devoted to Chanel’s life and work opens at London’s V&A Museum

LONDON (AP) — A major new exhibition is opening at London’s V&A Museum to honor and celebrate the life and iconic designs, as well as many more lesser-known creations by famed French designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. Curators have brought together nearly 200 outfits seen together for the first time, charting Chanel’s long career from the opening of her millinery boutique in Paris in 1910 to her final collection in 1971. Highlights include outfits created for Hollywood stars Lauren Bacall and Marlene Dietrich, and a mirrored room filled from floor to ceiling with a stunning display of Chanel’s signature suits. “Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto” opens on Saturday, and runs until Feb. 25.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.