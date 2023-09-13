Sydney blanketed by smoke for a 4th day due to hazard reduction burning

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney is blanketed under thick wood smoke for a fourth consecutive day due to hazard reduction burns in preparation for the wildfire season. Australia’s most populous city after Melbourne has recorded some of the world’s worst air quality readings since the controlled burning of fuel loads in the surrounding landscapes began on Sunday. Fire authorities across New South Wales state are preparing for what is forecast to be a hot and dry Southern Hemisphere summer. New South Wales Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd said the burns were suspended on Thursday and Friday because of excessive pollution levels and that Sydney’s air was expected to clear soon.

