Sri Lanka deploys troops as the railway workers’ strike worsens

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government has deployed army troops at railroad stations as railway employees continued with their strike. The action has paralyzed train services across the country for a second day on Wednesday. Two passengers were killed on Tuesday while attempting to travel on a packed train. Tens of thousands of passengers were greatly inconvenienced because of the strike launched by the railway trade unions. Hundreds of scheduled train journeys were cancelled on both days and only a few trains operated. Passengers were seen risking their lives to get to work in the few trains that operated. Some passengers were seen traveling on the roof of the train compartments. Many were seen barely hanging on to the footboards while braving heavy rains.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.