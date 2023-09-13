Russian spaceport visited by North Korea’s Kim has a history of corruption and construction delays

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian space launch facility where President Vladimir Putin has hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reflects an ambitious attempt by Moscow to burnish its scientific glory that faded after the Soviet collapse. The Vostochny project cost billions of dollars but has been dogged by continuous delays, workers’ protests over wage arrears and allegations of rampant corruption. Top managers of several companies involved in the project were convicted on charges of embezzling state funds. The mayor of the town where spaceport workers live was also convicted of fraud. After the 2016 inaugural launch, it has seen only limited use.

