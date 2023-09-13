Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — Surveillance video shows U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and another guest being kicked out of a Sunday “Beetlejuice” show in Denver. The theater says the surveillance video shows the guests being kicked out after audience members accused them of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. Boebert’s campaign manager says Boebert enjoyed the show and denies allegations of vaping. The security footage provided to The Associated Press does not appear to show Boebert vaping. Boebert is the Republican incumbent running in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, covering the state’s western half.