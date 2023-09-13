Pakistani police arrest 3 people sought in death of 10-year-old girl near London, send them to UK

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested three people sought in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl near London and have flown them to Britain. Sara Sharif was found dead with extensive injuries at her home on Aug. 10. British police identified her father, his wife and his brother as people they wanted to speak to in the investigation. The three flew to Pakistan on Aug. 9, with the couple going into hiding. Pakistani police said Wednesday they were arrested and handed over to the national investigation agency, which flew them to Britain.

