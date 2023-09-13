National Book Award longlists released for young people’s literature and works in translation

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Book Award longlist for young people’s literature features a range of grownup topics, from the deadly famine in Ukraine in the 1930s to the 1963 March on Washington to the underpinnings of the Internet. The list of 10 was announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundation, which also released 10 nominees in literature in translation, with original languages including Korean, Arabic and French. The lists, along with those for fiction, nonfiction and poetry to be announced later this week, will be narrowed next month to five in each category. Winners will be revealed during a Manhattan ceremony Nov. 15.

