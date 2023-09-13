Mother of Baltimore mass shooting victim condemns faulty police response: ‘That’s not right’

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mother of a teenage girl killed in a Baltimore mass shooting in July is condemning the city’s police response. Krystal Gonzalez gave emotional testimony Wednesday at a city council hearing about the shooting, which left two people dead and 28 others injured at an annual block party. Aaliyah Gonzalez graduated from high school just weeks earlier and was planning to attend college. Baltimore police have acknowledged they failed to properly respond in the hours leading up to the July 2 shooting. A report last month said officers ignored warnings about the crowd swelling to nearly 1,000 people, including some who appeared armed and disorderly.

