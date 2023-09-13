Intensified clashes between rival factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp kill 5

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese state media say that clashes have intensified in the country’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, leaving at least five people dead and more than a dozen wounded. Scores of civilians have been forced to flee to safer areas. The deaths on Wednesday bring to 11 the number of people killed since the fighting erupted again in Ein el-Hilweh camp near the southern port city of Sidon despite multiple cease-fire agreements. The fighting broke our last week after nearly a month of calm there between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and members of militant Islamic factions. Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

