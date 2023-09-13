How Kim’s meeting with Putin at Russian spaceport may hint at his space and weapons ambitions
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The talks that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held at a rocket launch facility in Russia’s Far East ended a global guessing game of when and where they would meet. The two isolated, nuclear-armed leaders met on Wednesday at Vostochny Cosmodrome, a major satellite launch facility. The choice may have signaled what Kim sees as the crucial next steps in his efforts to build a viable nuclear arsenal that could threaten the United States and its allies in Asia. It’s not clear what Russia will be willing to share in exchange for what may end up being a limited supply of slowly delivered North Korean ammunition.