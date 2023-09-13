EU chief announces major review saying the bloc should grow to over 30 members

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is launching a major series of policy reviews to ensure that the EU can still function properly as it invites in new members in coming years. Von der Leyen says the 27-nation bloc must prepare to grow to more than 30 members. Ukraine, Moldova and countries in the Western Balkans are waiting in line. But even now the EU finds it difficult to make some decisions, particularly those requiring unanimous agreement. Still, pressure is mounting for Europe to open its doors amid concerns about malign Russian influence in the Western Balkans. Many want membership to happen by 2030, but von der Leyen said Wednesday that accession must be “merit-based.”

