Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says

A new study of Earth’s health says the planet is outside its “safe operating space for humanity” on six out of nine key measurements. And the team of international scientists says that two of the remaining three areas are heading in the wrong direction. Wednesday’s study says Earth’s climate, biodiversity, land, freshwater, nutrient pollution and “novel” chemicals and other miscellaneous factors are all out of whack. Only the acidity of the oceans, the health of the air and the ozone layer are within the boundaries considered safe, and the researchers say both ocean and air pollution are heading in the wrong direction. The head of the study says if Earth can manage the nine factors, it could be relatively safe. But it’s not.

