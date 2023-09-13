Bryan Kohberger, charged in the slayings of 4 Idaho college students, wants cameras out of courtroom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year want cameras banned from the courtroom during his trial. Bryan Kohberger’s defense attorneys say news photos and videos have focused too closely on their client. They say the coverage threatens his right to a fair trial. Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder. An attorney for news organizations covering the case, Wendy Olson, says having camera access in the courtroom helps the public understand the case and improves government transparency. A district court judge heard arguments Wednesday over Kohberger’s request to ban cameras but did not immediately issue a decision.

