Argentina shuts down a publisher that sold books praising the Nazis. One person has been arrested

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Federal Police have shut down a publisher that sold books that praised Nazi ideology, seized hundreds of texts and arrested one person as part of what authorities characterized as a “historic seizure” of Nazi propaganda. Law enforcement officers seized around 230 books during Tuesday’s raids in the town of San Isidro north of Buenos Aires in which officials said they seized the largest number of texts praising Nazi ideology in recent years. Police Commissioner General Carlos Alejandro Ñamandú said Wednesday that it was a “historic seizure” of Nazi documents in Argentina. Argentina’s Federal Police said they seized books ready for distribution that included images of swastikas, iron crosses and other Nazi symbols.

