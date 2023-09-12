Virginia library faces potential shutdown over funding after children’s books are challenged

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — A Virginia library that traces its roots to the 18th century could soon be shuttered over a dispute about children’s books that expose readers to gay, lesbian and transgender characters. The Samuels Public Library in Front Royal is one of many libraries embroiled in conflict over books with LGBTQ+ themes. But the Warren County Board of Supervisors has taken the additional step of voting to withhold 75% of its appropriation to Samuels unless the library board revises its bylaws to give the county more of a say in its governance. The library says it will run out of money at the end of the month if the funds aren’t released. Talks to reach a compromise are ongoing.

