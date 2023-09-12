UN food agency warns of ‘doom loop’ for world’s hungriest as governments cut aid and needs increase

ROME (AP) — The World Food Program is warning that humanitarian funding cuts by governments are forcing the U.N. agency to drastically cut food rations to the world’s hungriest people. The Rome-based U.N. agency says that each 1% cut in aid risks to push 400,000 people toward starvation. The agency says the funding shortfall of more than 60% this year was the highest in WFP’s 60-year history. It marks the first time it has seen contributions decline while needs increase. As a result, the U.N. has been forced to cut rations in almost half of the WFP’s operations. That includes cuts in hard-hit places like Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia and Haiti. WFP head Cindy McCain said with starvation at record levels, governments should be increasing assistance, not decreasing it.

