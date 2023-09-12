Top Hamas leader in Beirut in a bid to stop clashes at Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
By FADI TAWIL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — A top Hamas leader arrived in Beirut to push for an end to clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp that resumed despite multiple cease-fire agreements. Days of fighting in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp left at least six people dead and over 50 others wounded, according to medical officials and state media. A cease-fire declared late Monday lasted just hours before fighting erupted again. The fighting broke out Thursday night after nearly a month of calm at the camp between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militant Islamist groups. Fatah and other allied factions had intended to crack down on suspects accused of killing one of their military generals in the camp in late July.