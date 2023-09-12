Spain strips deceased former Chilean President Pinochet of a Spanish military honor

MADRID (AP) — Spain is stripping deceased former Chilean leader Gen. Augusto Pinochet of a Spanish military honor bestowed on him more than 40 years ago by the country’s former dictator, Gen. Francisco Franco. The Cabinet of Spain’s acting government announced Tuesday that the Cross of Military Merit, an award for gallantry or merit granted to Pinochet in 1975, is being withdrawn. A government spokesperson says the step represents Spain’s commitment to democratic values. The announcement came a day after the 50th anniversary of the U.S.-backed coup led by Pinochet that installed a brutal military dictatorship in Chile. Pinochet, who died in 2006, was never put on trial for crimes against humanity committed during his 17-year rule.

