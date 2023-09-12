Skip to Content
Six people injured after three vehicle collision on Carrillo exit Monday night

SANTA BARBARA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
By
today at 11:21 am
Published 11:37 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Six people were injured after three vehicles were involved in a collision on the southbound Carrillo exit off of Highway 101 after midnight on Monday.

Five of those people had minor injuries and one person had moderate injuries detail Santa Barbara City Fire Department. There is no update yet on their current status.

CalTrans was called out for damage to the exit ramp's guardrail share Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

