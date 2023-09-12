Six people injured after three vehicle collision on Carrillo exit Monday night
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Six people were injured after three vehicles were involved in a collision on the southbound Carrillo exit off of Highway 101 after midnight on Monday.
Five of those people had minor injuries and one person had moderate injuries detail Santa Barbara City Fire Department. There is no update yet on their current status.
CalTrans was called out for damage to the exit ramp's guardrail share Santa Barbara City Fire Department.