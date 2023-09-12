Rescue teams are frustrated that Morocco did not accept more international help after earthquake

PARIS (AP) — Rescue teams in Europe are frustrated that Morocco did not throw open its doors to more outside assistance after last week’s deadly earthquake. Morocco has taken a more limited approach than Turkey when it was hit by a devastating quake in February. Turkey quickly grasped the vast scale of the disaster and within hours appealed for international help. That enabled crews from 90 countries to pull hundreds of people out alive. Morocco’s reasons appear to be partly logistical. Aid experts say rescue teams can be more of a hindrance than a help if they all rush in uninvited and without coordination.

