Putin says prosecution of Trump shows US political system is ‘rotten’

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted that the criminal cases against former U.S. President Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States. Speaking at an Eastern Economic Forum gathering in Russia, Putin said Tuesday the prosecution of Trump “is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system.” Opinion polls indicate Trump is by far the strongest contender to become the Republican Party’s candidate in the 2024 presidential election. During his four years in the White House, Trump repeatedly touted his relationship with Putin. However, the Russian leader says his country’s poor relations with the U.S. are unlikely to change much regardless of who is president.

