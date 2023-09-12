Poland says it won’t lift its embargo on Ukraine grain because it would hurt its farmers

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says his government will not lift its embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain as scheduled Friday because it would hurt Polish farmers. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, in an agreement with the European Union, imposed an embargo on Ukrainian produce from April until Sept. 15 to prevent a glut in their home markets. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on social media on Tuesday that “Poland will not allow Ukraine grain to flood us.” Poland is in the midst of intensive campaigning for parliamentary elections next month. The European Parliament also is to debate the embargo, with the EU agriculture commissioner saying he is making efforts to have it extended.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.