More about culture than competition, HBCU classics are like a family reunion in the Black community

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — HBCU college football classics have become a staple in the Black community. They are a gathering point for fellowship, as well as a means to spotlight and celebrate the rich history tied to historically Black colleges across the United States. They’re like a church revival, family reunion and homecoming celebration all in one, and they generate money for the schools involved. Experts say the games are also a celebration of achievement, where people can learn of the successful doctors, lawyers and political figures who went to HBCUs.

