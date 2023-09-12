King of Morocco visits earthquake patients at Marrakech, kissing one on head and donating blood

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI is showing solidarity with his suffering nation as it counts the dead from a powerful earthquake, visiting some of the injured at a hospital in Marrakech, not far from the epicenter. He also rolled up his sleeve to donate his royal blood. The monarch inspected a hospital bearing his name, visiting some of those injured in the Friday night temblor. The king _ whose public appearances are normally limited to special occasions _ is seen bestowing a kiss on the head of a young boy. In a surprising gesture, the bespectacled monarch was shown seated in a chair, coat off, arm at the ready to donate his royal blood.

