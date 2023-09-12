Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suspending state gas and diesel taxes again

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is suspending state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a legal emergency over higher prices in a Tuesday executive order. The suspension begins Wednesday and last through Oct. 12. It’s the second time the Republican has suspended the gas tax, which is 31.2 cents per gallon. Last time, Georgia gave up an estimated $1.7 billion in revenue over 10 months, ending January 2023. Georgia can make up the lost revenue by dipping into its billions in surplus funds. The move also lets Kemp shift political conversation in Georgia, which has been consumed by a Fulton County grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.

