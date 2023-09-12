Families ask full appellate court to reconsider Alabama transgender care ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama families with transgender children asked an appellate court Monday to review a decision that will let the state enforce a ban on treating minors with gender-affirming hormones and puberty blockers. The families asked the full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a three-judge panel decision that will let Alabama begin enforcing the ban while a lawsuit goes forward. The panel last month vacated a judge’s temporary injunction that had blocked Alabama from enforcing the law. The Alabama ban makes it a felony — punishable by up to 10 years in prison — for doctors to treat people under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm a new gender identity.

