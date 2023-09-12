Defense attorney for BTK serial killer says his client isn’t involved in teen’s disappearance

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) — The defense attorney for the BTK serial killer has insisted that his client was not involved in the 1976 disappearance of an Oklahoma teen, even as the dispute between the sheriff and prosecutor over the investigation intensifies. Defense attorney Rob Ridenour said in a statement Tuesday disputing Dennis Rader’s involvement in Cynthia Kinney’s disappearance that his client has already confessed to his crimes. He says Rader even was interviewed by the sheriff’s department about Kinney, a cheerleader from the northern Oklahoma city of Pawhuska, who was last seen at a laundromat.

