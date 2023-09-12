Alabama walk-on football player arrested on sodomy charge

WEAVER, Ala. (AP) — A walk-on member of the Alabama football team has been arrested on a charge of second-degree sodomy. Freshman defensive back Antonio Ross was arrested at his home in Weaver, Alabama, after being indicted by a Calhoun County grand jury. The 19-year-old was released from Calhoun County Jail Monday on $50,000 bond. The university said in a statement that Ross is no longer part of the program and was “removed from campus.” Ross did not see action in the Tide’s first two games.

