A Russian warplane crashes on a training mission. The fate of the crew is unknown

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has announced that one of its warplanes crashed during a training mission in southern Russia without specifying the fate of its crew. The Defense Ministry says the Su-24 bomber went down Tuesday in an unpopulated area in the Volgograd region and rescue helicopters were deployed to the site. The ministry says that the aircraft wasn’t carrying any weapons. It didn’t say what might have caused the crash that caused no casualties or damage on the ground. The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.

