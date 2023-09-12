A Russian passenger jet with a hydraulics problem makes a safe emergency landing in an open field

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field, and officials say no one was seriously injured. The Airbus A320 belonging to Ural Airlines was flying from the Black Sea resort of Sochi to Omsk in eastern Siberia on Tuesday when the crew reported a problem with the hydraulic system and requested permission to land in a city with a longer airport runway. The head of Ural Airlines says the pilots later realized they did not have enough fuel to make it and decided to land in the field instead. He rejected allegations that plane’s problems resulted from poor maintenance due to Western sanctions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.