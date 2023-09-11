Western Balkan heads of state press for swift approval of their European Union membership bids

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The heads of state of six Western Balkan countries that are seeking to join the European Union have urged the bloc to accelerate its enlargement process, saying that would contribute to regional stability. A joint declaration from the presidents of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania says both the EU and the Western Balkans “should be ready for enlargement, as soon as possible, but not later than 2030.” It also stressed the need for the six countries to join the EU in view of Russia’s war in Ukraine and potential spillover effect in the region. The declaration followed talks Monday in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.