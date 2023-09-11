US and UK holding UN screening of documentary on Russia’s siege of Ukrainian city of Mariupol

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Britain have invited ambassadors, journalists and others to a U.N. screening of the award-winning documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” which follows a trio of Associated Press journalists during Russia’s siege of the Ukrainian port city in the early days of the war. UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward says the screening at U.N. headquarters is important because “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens what the U.N. stands for: an international order where the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is fundamental.” The Monday evening screening comes a week before world leaders arrive for their annual meeting at the U.N. General Assembly, where the 18-month war in Ukraine is expected to be in the spotlight.

