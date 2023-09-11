Senate committee to vote on Wisconsin’s top elections official as Republicans look to fire her
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate’s elections committee is set to vote Monday on the future of the state’s top elections official. Their vote will clear the way for the full Republican-controlled Senate to vote on firing Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe as soon as Thursday. Democrats accuse Senate Republicans of improperly pushing the confirmation process through despite Wolfe not being appointed by a majority of the elections commission. The state’s Democratic attorney general and the Legislature’s own nonpartisan attorneys say state law does not allow the Senate to go forward with deciding whether to confirm or fire Wolfe. If the Senate moves to fire her, the matter is likely to be resolved by a lawsuit.